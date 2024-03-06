Top tip for a trouble-free EMA experience – don’t skip eating ahead of your flight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2023, there were 147 medical incidents that were attended by the airport’s fire and rescue service or other trained first aiders. Responders estimate a high proportion of these relate to two simple factors – people not eating or drinking before their flight, or forgetting to take their medication.

It’s understood that flight timings and anxiety about flying can impact on people’s usual routines, but customers are urged to be organised and not forego eating the night before or miss breakfast before they set off on their break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, if they have skipped eating anything at home, there are plenty of outlets in EMA’s departure lounge to eat while they sit and wait for their flight. Customers can choose from Starbucks, Pork & Pickle, Frankie & Benny’s, Burger King, Proof 65 and Castle Rock bar – or opt for the Escape Lounge.

People are urged not to forget to eat or drink before they fly from EMA

Even a quick on-the-go snack is better than nothing to keep blood-sugar levels up, with various outlets such as WH Smith, Boots and World Duty Free available. It’s worth having something within easy reach throughout the trip to help avoid any problems that could ultimately lead to them missing their flight.

Customers who need to take medication for underlying health conditions should also have it to hand during their travels should they need it and ensure they have taken it as normal.

If anyone does experience medical difficulties at EMA, they can rest assured that plenty of staff are trained to provide a rapid response before ambulance services arrive if needed and there are 15 defibrillators available for use across the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of EMA’s Fire & Rescue Service Martin Lindsay said: “Our main aim is to ensure our customers have an effortless and enjoyable experience when travelling from East Midlands Airport, and safely get on their way to their holidays abroad.

“We do have occasions when we need to help customers experiencing medical difficulties, and it’s surprising how often these are down to people not eating or drinking or taking medication before coming to the airport.