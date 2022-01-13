Peak District: Seven affordable hotels for under £65 a night

Please note – the hotels in this list were £65 or less per night at the time of writing – it’s always a good idea to check for yourself whether the prices have since been changed.
1. Castleton Losehill Hall
Losehill Hall, Squires Lane, Hope Valley, S33 8WB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 340 Google Reviews). "Fabulous place, helpful staff, really beautiful building in an amazing location".
2. Old Hall Hotel
Old Hall Hotel, The Square, Buxton, SK17 6BD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 584 Google Reviews). "My room was amazing and were were treated so kindly with my dog."
3. Kinder Lodge
Kinder Lodge, 10 New Mills Rd, Hayfield, High Peak, SK22 2JG. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 108 Google Reviews). "I stayed at Kinder Lodge for 3 nights and had a great experience. Cheap accommodation, clean room, great breakfast and very friendly staff."
4. The Roebuck Inn
The Roebuck Inn, 9 Market Pl, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0EN. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 116 Google Reviews). "We stayed at the Roebuck Inn bed and breakfast. The room was really nice, with a separate bathroom."
