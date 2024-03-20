Improvements in place at EMA in time for peak season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the most popular food and drink venues in EMA’s departure lounge, the Castle Rock Tap Room & Kitchen, has undergone a substantial redesign and modernisation, offering spacious, comfortable surroundings with more tables and extra bar space for quick and easy service. The Tap Room & Kitchen continues to serve a varied food and drink menu including locally-brewed Castle Rock beers.

The toilets next to Castle Rock have also had a complete facelift with a fresh new look and modern fittings including Dyson Airblade wash and dry taps. New baby changing facilities will be available and Changing Place toilets will be open downstairs near the Escape Lounge. A new Prayer Room will open in the departure lounge in addition to the existing one in the check-in hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New seating is also to be installed ahead of the summer close to Starbucks, which will further improve the look and feel of the departure lounge and increase the number and comfort of seats available for airport customers. Improved customer wi-fi throughout the terminal and 500 new baggage trolleys will also be available. JD Sports will open a new, extra large outlet in the departure lounge, offering customers a wide choice of popular brand clothing as they head on holiday.

A new-look Castle Rock Tap Room & Kitchen is just one of many improvements at EMA

Customers approaching the check-in hall will also notice hoardings outside where work has started on extending the security hall to allow new scanners to be installed. This work will not affect their journey through airport security this Easter or summer, as existing security arrangements remain in place. Customers should come to the airport as usual, prepared to remove electrical items from bags and restricting liquids to 100ml. The vast majority of customers will still experience the hassle-free experience that EMA is known for, clearing security in under 15 minutes.

Other improvements that everyone flying from the airport benefits from, even if they don’t notice, are works to repair and upgrade the surfaces of the runway and taxiways that have been completed recently.

The first improvements in EMA’s investment programme are timed to be ready as EMA gears up for an Easter and summer season that’s expected to be among its best yet. With more aircraft based at the airport and new routes announced to Naples and Paris Charles de Gaulle, there’s greater choice for a greater number of people as customers choose to travel from further afield for EMA’s effortless experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “We are ready to welcome holidaymakers from near and far this Easter and as always will do all we can to ensure they have an enjoyable and hassle-free experience.