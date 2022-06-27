Fuel spillage partially blocks road in Derbyshire after single-car crash

The collision took place on the the B5055 between Bakewell and Moneyash at around 10.30am today (Monday, June 27), causing diesel to spill over the road surface.

Bikers from the Roads Policing Unit of Derbyshire Constabulary warned of a partial road closure while council clean-up crews attend the scene.

No further details have been released.

Derbyshire RPU Bikers tweeted this picture of the scene following the single-car crash between Bakewell and Moneyash

Posting on Twitter, the motorbike team said: “B5055, #bakewell to #monyash, single veh RTC & now diesel all over the road. Be careful.