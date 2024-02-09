Feb will be fab for half-term holidaymakers from EMA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three main airlines serving EMA – Ryanair, Tui and Jet2 – are all operating flights to a range of European destinations throughout February, from winter sunshine favourites in southern Spain and the Canaries as well as major ski resorts.

With local schools taking breaks between February 12th and 26th, up to 28 flights a day are scheduled over that period. School children from further afield, such as South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, are also on half-term at the same time and families making the most of the first school break of the year are picking EMA for its low-cost flights and effortless travel experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They can choose from cities such as Paris, Berlin, Prague, Riga and Milan, the most popular beach destinations including Tenerife, Alicante, Lanzarote, Palma and Malaga, as well as Geneva, Salzburg and Chambery for a gateway to the Alpine ski slopes. There are also trips closer to home available such as Dublin, Belfast and Knock.

Beautiful beaches are within easy reach from EMA this February half-term

The half term break is often a yardstick for how the main summer peak season will shape up – so airport bosses are encouraged by the popularity of EMA in the coming weeks, with 16,500 more people booked for flights than last year.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone during the February half term holidays. We know it’s a popular time to get away as we move from winter towards spring so we have plenty of routes on offer and as always will ensure our customers have a hassle-free and enjoyable experience at the airport.