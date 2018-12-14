Eurotunnel addressing post-Brexit travel concerns

Travel company Eurotunnel, which transports more than two million cars per year from Britain to the EU, has launched a series of post-Brexit travel support pages on its website.

It will include answers to common questions around how Brexit will affect passports, travel with pets and driving to the EU, the new pages aim to mitigate concerns around post-Brexit travel.

It follows a new study conducted by the firm which shows that two in five Brits believe they will need a visa to travel the EU post-Brexit.

The study suggests that more than half of British people are still confused about post-Brexit travel arrangements, and reveals that Brits continue to be baffled by Brexit and what it means for them.

According to the research, almost two thirds of people don’t know how Brexit will affect them personally, while three in five struggle to keep up-to-date with the latest Brexit news.

A further two thirds do not where to find trusted advice, resulting in more than a quarter, 32 per cent, asking friends and family for guidance.

No deal Brexit will be overwhelmingly negative, think tank warns

Jae Hopkins, spokesperson for Eurotunnel, said: “With so many people unsure about the facts relating to EU travel post-Brexit, we have created a new series of question and answer pages on our website to provide the most up to date information in response to common travel queries.

“These pages will continue to be updated in the lead up to and following the final deal.

“Whether concerned about travelling with your family, your pets or your own vehicle to a European country after March 29, 2018, Brits can rest assured they will still be able to make the journey through Eurotunnel in the same way they did before.”

To access the question and answer, visit the Eurotunnel website here.