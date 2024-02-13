East Midlands Airport hits the New Year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s an increase of almost 30% during what is traditionally a quieter time of the year, demonstrating a huge vote of confidence in EMA among its customers.

The 177,184 people who travelled through EMA during January boosted the overall total for the rolling 12 months to 3.9m, close to pre-pandemic levels.

The latest statistics are revealed as the airport gears up for the half-term break, when 105,000 passengers are booked to fly – a 16% increase on last year. This bodes well for EMA’s best summer yet as more people pick it as their airport of choice from a wider catchment.

It's been a great start to 2024 for East Midlands Airport

As well as residents from the three counties surrounding the airport, people from areas including South Yorkshire, West Midlands, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire are increasingly choosing EMA as their low-cost gateway to Europe and beyond. They are also attracted by the effortless experience of getting through security and into the shops, bars and restaurants of the departure lounge.

By the summer, passengers will also benefit from some of the first improvements that have been carried out as part of a £120m investment programme at EMA. This includes upgraded toilets, a refreshed Castle Rock bar, new seating, better customer wi-fi throughout the terminal and new trolleys.

And two of the main airlines serving EMA, Tui and Jet 2, are each adding an extra aircraft to those that are based at the airport, meaning the aircraft stands will be at capacity this summer.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “The number of people choosing us compared to January last year is really encouraging. We’re pleased that increasing numbers of people are flying through East Midlands Airport for their European holidays, and these figures give us confidence for a strong performance this half term holiday and an even stronger summer.