Bumper year at EMA sees passenger numbers exceed 4m

Figures released today show 240,000 passengers travelled through East Midlands in March, which was up 22.4 per cent on the same month last year.

That drove the airport’s rolling annual total to 4.077m – the first time since 2020 it crossed the 4m threshold.

The new figures are released as EMA’s summer season starts to get underway, which is shaping up to be among its best yet. The aircraft stands are set to be full this summer after Tui and Jet2 each added new aircraft based at EMA, along with some new routes on offer. These include Jet2 now flying to Naples in Italy and Eastern Airways partnering with Air France so that EMA customers can connect to flights all around the globe via Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport – a great new destination for the summer when Paris hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Not only that, but some fantastic improvements have already taken shape at the start of a five-year, £120m investment programme. These include a new-look Castle Rock Tap Room & Kitchen along with modernised toilet facilities, improved customer wi-fi throughout the terminal, better seating, a large new JD Sports unit and even a fleet of new trolleys. And upgrades to the runway and taxiways will help to literally make people’s journeys smoother.

The year-on-year increase means 746,938 extra passengers used EMA when compared to the same 12 months ending in 2023. That was driven by the easy and effortless experience offered by EMA for eight million people within an hour’s drive, and almost four times that within two hours.

Its proximity to motorway junctions, the short hop from car parks to terminal and an average wait of under 15 minutes at security all appeal to anyone who wants to take the hassle out of their airport experience and begin getting in the holiday mood straight away.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “It’s absolutely brilliant that nearly three-quarters of a million more people than last year chose East Midlands Airport as their gateway to a European holiday. It shows our popularity is growing, and spreading to places further afield.

“I’m really proud of the team here who all pull together to provide the effortless experience that our customers have come to expect. Everyone from customer ambassadors, security officers and our parking team and others behind the scenes are all dedicated to giving people a great start to their holiday as soon as they arrive at the airport.

“We hope the improvements we’ve introduced so far will make our customers’ experience even better, and we look forward to welcoming them for what’s shaping up to be our best summer yet.”