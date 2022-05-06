Chatsworth House is just one of the places in Derbyshire that you can visit - what about the other 38?

39 stunning places everyone should see in Derbyshire and the Peak District

There are some stunning places to visit that are right on our doorstep in Derbyshire and the Peak District

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:55 am

The county is brimming with natural beauty; steeped in history and imbued with stunning architecture.

From historical landmarks, stately homes and stunning castles to unforgettable views, nature reserves and a celestial amphitheatre, if you’re planning on visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District, or if you’d simply like to get to know your local area better, this comprehensive list of is a great place to start.

Tick them off as you visit each one!

1. Heights of Abraham

The cable car tour is undoubtedly the highlight of the Heights of Abraham, but if heights make you uneasy, fear not. There's also the guided tours of the caverns and the Vista restaurant where you can observe the area's natural beauty from a less frightening perspective.

2. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House is always a fascinating visit, with its rich history and stunning architecture. Whether you're interested in the building itself or its surrounding gardens, the choice is yours.

3. Mam Tor

The monolithic Mam Tor inspires happiness in much the same the Great Ridge does - you can either marvel at its size and beauty, or take up the infinitely rewarding challenge of scaling the beast. Either way, fulfilment is almost a guarantee.

4. Chesterfield Canal

Chesterfield Canal provides a great walking trail for any budding hikers out there. Alternatively, if that's a bit too strenuous for you, you can always take a boat ride along the canal - it's a great chance to put your feet up and take in the scenery.

