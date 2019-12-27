This is what £100k will buy you in different areas in Chesterfield

These are seven of the best homes currently for sale in different areas of Chesterfield, as advertised on Zoopla.

1. 2 bed semi-detached house for sale - Old Whittington Guide price of 100,000 GBP. High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield S41. This property would be of interest to first time buyers, and is situated close to local amenities, shops and schools. Property agent: Redbrik Estate Agents Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. 2 bed end terrace house for sale - Holmewood 85,000 GBP. Hunloke Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield S42. This two-bedroom end terrace property has no upward chain and is situated in the popular residential area of Holmewood. Property agent: Yopa Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. 2 bed flat for sale - Wingerworth 100,000 GBP. Woodview Close, Wingerworth, Chesterfield S42. Situated in the sought after area of Wingerworth, is this two bedroom ground floor apartment, which would benefit from refurbishment. Property agent: William H Brown Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. 3 bed end terrace house for sale - Bolsover Guide price of 80,000 GBP. New Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield S44. This property boasts on road parking, and is Located in the sought after area of Bolsover, close to local amenities. Property agent: Redbrik Estate Agents Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

