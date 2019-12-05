Would you like to live in one of these locations?

These are the 10 most expensive streets in Chesterfield

Buying a house is a huge investment and one of the most important you will make in your life, so choosing the right house and location can be difficult.

Chesterfield is home to a number of desirable spots, but the popular areas do come with a hefty price tag. These 10 streets are the most expensive areas to buy a house, according to Zoopla’s Zed-Index, which records the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla estimates. Would you like to live in one of these locations? Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Somersall Willows, S40

2. Stonerows Lane, Milltown, Ashover, S45

3. Harper Hill, Wingerworth, S42

4. Hard Meadow Lane, Ashover, S45

