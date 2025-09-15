A Peak District beauty spot has been named among some of the country’s best places to go for an autumn walk.

The outdoor experts at GO Outdoors analysed TripAdvisor reviews and average rainfall to reveal the best places for an autumn walk.

Padley Gorge was named as the third best in the whole country. Taking the top spot as the best place for an autumn walk was the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, with a score of 9.3 out of 10.

Following in second place was Winkworth Arboretum, with a score of 8.51 out of 10. Rounding out the top three was Derbyshire’s Padley Gorge, with a score of 8.35 out of 10.

Home to beautiful wooded landscapes, this gorge thrives in autumn, with nearly one in four (23.9%) reviews mentioning ‘autumn’.

The gorge also has various easy-to-moderate trails, including the Padley Gorge and Burbage Brook walk, making it an accessible destination for walkers of all levels to explore in this season.

Also on the list of top autumn walks is Cragside in Northumberland, Richmond Park in London, Sheffield Park & Garden in West Sussex, and Westonbirt, The National Arboretum in Gloucestershire.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and hiking enthusiast at GO Outdoors said: “There is still so much to explore when summer comes to an end.

“The UK’s natural beauty comes to life in the autumn months, with the leaves shifting colour and the changing wildlife, I simply love it!

“To fully enjoy your autumn stroll, preparation is key. Layers are essential in the autumn months as they can be added or removed depending on the weather conditions on the day.

“What’s more, rain can come when least expected, so be sure to wear a good pair of walking shoes as well as packing a waterproof jacket and trousers. This will help you make the most of your walk, no matter what the weather throws at you.”

1 . Circular walk from the Longshaw Estate including the woodland at Padley Gorge The full trail of Longshaw, Burbage and the Eastern Moors is around 2.3 miles. Photo: Peak Lass Photography Photo Sales

2 . Circular walk from the Longshaw Estate including the woodland at Padley Gorge Explore the wildlife-rich meadow and pond at Padley Gorge on this relatively easy walk Photo: Peak Lass Photography Photo Sales

3 . Circular walk from the Longshaw Estate including the woodland at Padley Gorge Enjoy incredible views on the circular walk from Longshaw Estate, where Padley Gorge is a key feature. Photo: Peak Lass Photography Photo Sales