Ten Chesterfield pubs with play areas perfect for a family day out
Looking for somewhere to have a nice family meal during the summer holidays?
Here are ten great places to eat in the Chesterfield area offering somewhere for the kids to play.
1. Brewers Fayre Lock Keeper
Laid-back family pub/restaurant chain serving classic dishes and international favourites. Tapton Lock Hill, off Rother Way, Chesterfield.
2. Wacky Warehouse - Chequers
Pub with large indoor soft play area. In Eckington Road, Coal Aston, Dronfield.
3. Donkey Derby
Traditional British pub showing sport on TV, with a familiar menu of grills and global comfort food. In Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
4. The Peacock Cutthorpe
Plenty of indoor and outdoor seating at this scenic pub. School Hill, Cutthorpe.
