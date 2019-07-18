balls

Ten Chesterfield pubs with play areas perfect for a family day out

Looking for somewhere to have a nice family meal during the summer holidays?

Here are ten great places to eat in the Chesterfield area offering somewhere for the kids to play.

Laid-back family pub/restaurant chain serving classic dishes and international favourites. Tapton Lock Hill, off Rother Way, Chesterfield.

1. Brewers Fayre Lock Keeper

Pub with large indoor soft play area. In Eckington Road, Coal Aston, Dronfield.

2. Wacky Warehouse - Chequers

Traditional British pub showing sport on TV, with a familiar menu of grills and global comfort food. In Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

3. Donkey Derby

Plenty of indoor and outdoor seating at this scenic pub. School Hill, Cutthorpe.

4. The Peacock Cutthorpe

