We all dream of living like royalty from time to time

Ten amazing properties for sale for £1 million or more in and around Chesterfield

Ever dreamed of living like a superstar celebrity in your own millionaire's mansion?

Well, if your Lottery numbers suddenly do come up, here's ten homes that could be on your shopping list.

This architect-designed eco house is on the market for 1 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2UPM10L

1. Tinkley Lane, Alton

This five-bedroom house is on the market for offers of 1.6 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2tbczNO

2. Courtyard Farm, Bolehill

This luxury farmhouse has a guide price of 1.3 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2HWi9Oy

3. Birchover, Matlock

This four-bedroom detached house has its own library, gym, sauna and tennis court and is for sale for 1.35 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2Ddmc3g

4. Birley Farm, Birley

