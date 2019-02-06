Ten amazing properties for sale for £1 million or more in and around Chesterfield Ever dreamed of living like a superstar celebrity in your own millionaire's mansion? Well, if your Lottery numbers suddenly do come up, here's ten homes that could be on your shopping list. 1. Tinkley Lane, Alton This architect-designed eco house is on the market for 1 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2UPM10L Zoopla other Buy a Photo 2. Courtyard Farm, Bolehill This five-bedroom house is on the market for offers of 1.6 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2tbczNO Zoopla other Buy a Photo 3. Birchover, Matlock This luxury farmhouse has a guide price of 1.3 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2HWi9Oy Zoopla other Buy a Photo 4. Birley Farm, Birley This four-bedroom detached house has its own library, gym, sauna and tennis court and is for sale for 1.35 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2Ddmc3g Zoopla other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3