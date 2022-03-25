When do the clocks go forward in 2022? Daylight Saving Hours explained

It's easy to forget - make sure you don't!

Daylight Saving Time was pioneered in Canada in 1908 and is still used in over 70 countries to this day. It’s mainly used as a means of convenience, to allow the daybreak and sunset to align with conventional sleeping patterns (as the majority of people in the UK work hours of 9am – 5pm).

In 2022, the clocks will go forward one hour at 1am on March 27th (which is this Sunday). As such, we will forfeit an hour of daylight (and an extra hour in bed), but with the days getting longer as summer draws ever closer, this will soon even itself out.

This marks the beginning of British Summer Time (BST), which will last until October 30th, when they will need to be put back by one hour.

Make sure to put them forwards, not back – a good way of remembering is to memorise the saying “Spring forward, fall back”.

A common misconception is that Daylight Saving Time was conceptualised by Benjamin Franklin, who coined the phrase: "early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise”. However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that he should be credited for it. As mentioned, the first recorded time that Daylight Saving Time was practised was in Port Arthur, Ontario in Canada, back in 1908.