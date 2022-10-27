ShiftCam’s ProGrip

One such device is ShiftCam’s ProGrip – Available from Amazon at £129.99.

Nightbuds smart earbuds

Feel like a pro. Shoot like a pro. The ShiftCam ProGrip is a grip, built-in battery, dock, rig all rolled into one for smartphones effectively closing the gap between phone and camera. The secure grip makes shooting high quality photography effortless. It also has a Bluetooth shutter release, tripod mount, accessory socket and cold shoe and even charges your phone wirelessly at the same time. What’s more the ProGrip has already been recognised by the 3 leading design awards in the world in 2021. With its universal clamp system, ProGrip can hold any mobile devices between 58 and 90 mm wide, with and without case. Soft-touch and nonslip rubber coating ensures comfort and security whilst the high-quality rubber grip coating prevents stickiness and wearing overtime. The phone clamp opens up symmetrically and closes at release, securely grasping your phone centred to the clamp. ProGrip’s revolutionary wireless charging system is engineered to prolong its battery life cycle, with a compact design that supports landscape to portrait rotation. It is compatible with most smartphones including iPhone, Samsung, Pixel, OnePlus.

For those wanting a great audio experience nightbuds smart earbuds are available on Kokoon at an RRP of £229.99.

Nightbuds are tiny, sleep sensing headphones that work with an app to intelligently look after sleep. Developed with staff at Europe’s largest sleep laboratory, Nightbuds automatically adapt audio as the wearer falls asleep then provide insights and coaching specific to them, to improve their sleep. Nightbuds enable users to listen to their own audio (audiobooks, podcasts, music) in a smarter manner automatically fading out as they fall asleep and bookmarking where they left off enabling them to pick back up in the right place the next day.

Nightbuds utilise Kokoon’s Sleep Coaching Technology and monitor sleep (via PPG & accelerometers) to provide personalized insights and recommendations specific to the user, to improve their sleep. Within the Kokoon app, users can “create their own Kokoon”, an immersive 4D binaural soundstage through which listeners can experience incredible relaxing audio escapes such as the “Misty Mountain Hideaway”.