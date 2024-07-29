Teacher from Glapwell releases adventure game based in South Yorkshire

By Richard Brown
Published 29th Jul 2024
Richard Brown (38), from Glapwell, near Bolsover, and who now lives in Sheffield, has spent over a thousand hours creating a computer game partly based in South Yorkshire and featuring local images, references, culture and lingo.

The game is a sequel to 'Brownie's Adventure 1' which sold 200 copies in the first six months on the worlds biggest PC gaming site (Steam).

The Sheffield teacher, a former Derbyshire Young Band of the Year winner and Sheffield folk musician, has programmed, drawn, composed music and independently released a 5/7 hour long 1990s point and click comedy adventure. The the game is in the style of classics such as 'Monkey Island' and 'Simon the Sorceror'.

The game is a dark/absurd comedy in the style of Monty Python/Red Dwarf. It also contains a fully voiced 20 minute radio show with Derbyshire hip hop legend 'Johhny Tater' performing his song 'Two pahnd of tomatoes (Ah duck)'.

The game will be available worldwide via Steam on the 1st August, 2024.

