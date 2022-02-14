JLab GO Work headset:Review

JLab GO Work headset

he JLab GO Work is a new headset looking to add such simplicity.

The real asset of this piece of kit is the ability to be connected to two devices at the same time via Bluetooth.

So, the user is able to listen to recordings or participate in conferences on a laptop and be ready to answer calls on a mobile without having to switch between devices.

The headset operates largely well in this function, though there were occasions when it was not entirely seamless.

Another issue was a less than obvious way of dismissing a mobile call coming through while on a video call on the laptop, meaning the ringtone was playing loudly through the headset and drowning out what was being said on screen.

The process of answering a call when required is easy thanks to a dedicated button on one of the earpieces. There also buttons to adjust volume as well as an easy access button for muting the microphone, which saves having to click mute on screen when on a video call. A red light at the end of the mic shows when the in-built mute function is activated to avoid those embarrassing moments we’re all now too familiar with.

The Bluetooth range is very good. Advertised at a range of ten metres, it comfortably achieves this and was still useful between three floors of a home.

This is not really a headset for recording crisp, perfect audio - but the vocal sound quality is more than sufficient for the intended use. And the same goes for listening too, with music or videos not being heard at their best but still being of good quality.

The mic arm can be adjusted and rotated upwards to move it away from the face while the size of the headset itself can be adjusted.

A big asset of the headset is its comfort. The foam pads sit on the ear rather than engulfing the lobe so long periods of usage are fine.

Battery life is very good, with the manufacturer suggesting 45 hours of talk time off a full two hour charge, and this too stacked up well. The headset can also be used as a wired device where required.

Overall, this is a good, simple headset that serves its purpose well.