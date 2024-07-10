Derbyshire charity software expands its offering.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MKS Creative, based in Chesterfield, is proud to announce the launch of VOLIFE 2.0, a ground-breaking, digital volunteer recruitment platform helping charities, volunteers, and volunteer centres to connect and collaborate.

VOLIFE offers a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking volunteer opportunities, organisations searching for the perfect volunteers, and volunteer centres in need of a complete recruitment solution.

Very accessible, it offers seamless to charities and volunteers anywhere with an internet connection. This versatility ensures all users can find the ideal match for their needs, regardless of location. VOLIFE is poised to become the indispensable asset for anyone involved in the charitable sector.

David Radford, CEO of Chesterfield & NE Derbyshire Volunteer Centre, says: "I’m really pleased with VOLIFE; it has raised our profile and significantly increased the number of volunteers we attract by a factor of ten. 90% of volunteer applications now come from VOLIFE - amazing! VOLIFE is far, far better than any alternative."

VOLIFE is already transforming volunteering locally.

Magnus Shaw, Founder and CEO of MKS Creative Ltd says: "We are thrilled to unveil VOLIFE and usher in a new era of volunteer recruitment and management. With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, VOLIFE has the potential to revolutionise how volunteers and organisations connect, ultimately driving positive change in the charity sector.”

For more information about VOLIFE, just visit: https://my.volife.uk