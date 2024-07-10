Derbyshire charity software expands its offering.
and live on Freeview channel 276
VOLIFE offers a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking volunteer opportunities, organisations searching for the perfect volunteers, and volunteer centres in need of a complete recruitment solution.
Very accessible, it offers seamless to charities and volunteers anywhere with an internet connection. This versatility ensures all users can find the ideal match for their needs, regardless of location. VOLIFE is poised to become the indispensable asset for anyone involved in the charitable sector.
David Radford, CEO of Chesterfield & NE Derbyshire Volunteer Centre, says: "I’m really pleased with VOLIFE; it has raised our profile and significantly increased the number of volunteers we attract by a factor of ten. 90% of volunteer applications now come from VOLIFE - amazing! VOLIFE is far, far better than any alternative."
Magnus Shaw, Founder and CEO of MKS Creative Ltd says: "We are thrilled to unveil VOLIFE and usher in a new era of volunteer recruitment and management. With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, VOLIFE has the potential to revolutionise how volunteers and organisations connect, ultimately driving positive change in the charity sector.”
For more information about VOLIFE, just visit: https://my.volife.uk
Or contact us at: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.