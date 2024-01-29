Church Wilne Rotary Club talk by Prof John Walker on Computer & Internet Security
and live on Freeview channel 276
Using strong passwords, a fire wall, anti-virus software, particularly those which advise if a website is safe to access before visiting it and avoiding using “free wireless” access while out and about.
John gave us an insight into some of the ways criminals can get hold of our personal information.
There has been an increase in criminals trying to access bank and savings accounts, the citizens advice organisation has great advise on how we can all protect ourselves https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/debt-and-money/banking/banking-security-and-fraud/.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk.
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected].
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.