A new, dog-friendly, pop-up bar has opened in the centre of Chesterfield.

The Cap and Whippet, on Steeplegate, part of Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, has been opened by Ben Stephenson, owner of award-winning Chesterfield bar Brimming with Beer.

It is named after Ben’s pet whippet, Tan, and her favourite flat cap.

