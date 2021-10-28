Where can I take my dog on holiday? Pet friendly hotels in the Peak District

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at the Peak District’s best pet-friendly hotels and compiled them into this list.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. The Maynard
The Maynard, Main Road, Grindleford, Hope Valley, S32 2HE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 458 Google Reviews). "Always an amazing experience at The Maynard. Super dog friendly."
2. The Peak Hotel
The Peak Hotel, How Lane, Castleton, S33 8WJ. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 895 Google Reviews). "Rooms were spacious and perfect for us and our dogs, food was epic and the drinks were lovely."
3. Old Hall Inn
Old Hall Inn, Whitehough, Chinley, High Peak, SK23 6EJ. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 928 Google Reviews). "Welcoming friendly staff, excellent food. What a beautiful place you have here and dog friendly too!"
4. Old Hall Hotel
Old Hall Hotel, The Square, Buxton, SK17 6BD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 584 Google Reviews). "My room was amazing and were were treated so kindly with my dog."
