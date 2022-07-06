Peak District town is top destination in UK for accommodating pet owners and their dogs

Bakewell is the most accommodating destination for holidaymakers and their hounds, beating off rivals in top tourists areas such as the Lake District and Cornwall.

With Buxton taking sixth place in a table topped by a town famous for its pudding, the Peak District overall scores very highly, with more pubs, restaurants, campsites and hotels that welcome dogs than the majority of the UK.

Bakewell bagged top marks for its dog-friendly food spots, such as the town’s Wyes Waters Tea Rooms and the Old Smithy Tearooms in Monyash.

Several pubs in and around Bakewell put out bowls of water for thirsty canines and some offer doggy treats (generic image: Pixabay)

The Rutland Arms Hotel in Bakewell, The Lathkil Hotel at Over Haddon and the Monsal Head Hotel are among those places singled out on TripAdvisor reviews for being dog friendly.

There are water bowls and ice cubs for hot dogs to quench their thirst at the town’s The Castle Inn and The Wheatsheaf offers doggy treats.

Campers and their dogs will find a warm welcome at Lathkill Wild Campsite and Mandale Campsite, both within three miles of Bakewell.

The survey was compiled using Booking.com and internal data from Pitchup.com for dog-friendly hotel and campsite availability.

Dog-friendly campsites are within three miles of Bakewell (generic image: Pixabay)

If you’re thinking about heading off on holiday with your dog, you may want to follow these tips and tricks offered by Dan Yates, the founder of Pitchup.com:

“The first thing to remember is towels, as the unpredictable British weather is bound to let you down at some point - the last thing you want is to ruin your car seats with mud, or to have to use the towels from the apartment you are staying at.

“This may seem obvious, but remembering to bring poop bags can be a big help in the right situation. If you forget them and are wandering around a busy town, it could become very messy and inconvenient to not have the essentials on you at all times - and may be the difference between you incurring a fine or not.

“Like us, your dog is bound to get thirsty while walking around all day, so make sure you bring a dog bowl or some kind of container for them to drink from on the way, to avoid them becoming dehydrated. It could also be worthwhile to remember a parasol or smaller umbrella to use in intense heat or at the beach, as having a fur coat and not being able to sweat is a disastrous combination in very hot weather.

“Lots of dogs are prone to anxiety around big crowds of people and new places. Because of this, it could be worthwhile to invest in a dog coat with the phrase ‘I AM ANXIOUS’, which avoids the risk of people approaching to stroke your dog and causing them to panic.