Peak District: Dog and pet friendly holiday cottages for a relaxing staycation

There’s some brilliant places in the Peak District where you and your dog (or cat) can enjoy a relaxing staycation – here’s seven of the best.
1. Oatcake Cottage
The wonderfully named Oatcake Cottage provides two bedrooms and is situated in Castleton, within walking distance of six different pubs.
2. Speedwell Stable
Speedwell Stable is a great place for you and your dog - there's a large garden for your dog to run around in and it's very local to no less than six pubs and bars.
3. Lillegarth
Lillegarth is an idyllic cottage with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sizeable outdoor area. Additionally, it's only around an hour's car journey away from Alton Towers.
4. Hope Cottage
This tranquil location offers three reasonably sized bedrooms and a picture-esque garden and patio. It also allows up to two pets - so long as they're well behaved!
