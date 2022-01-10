Dogs

Peak District: Dog and pet friendly holiday cottages for a relaxing staycation

Need a holiday, but don’t want to leave your four legged friend behind? Thankfully, you’re in luck.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:32 pm

There’s some brilliant places in the Peak District where you and your dog (or cat) can enjoy a relaxing staycation – here’s seven of the best.

1. Oatcake Cottage

The wonderfully named Oatcake Cottage provides two bedrooms and is situated in Castleton, within walking distance of six different pubs.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Speedwell Stable

Speedwell Stable is a great place for you and your dog - there's a large garden for your dog to run around in and it's very local to no less than six pubs and bars.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Lillegarth

Lillegarth is an idyllic cottage with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sizeable outdoor area. Additionally, it's only around an hour's car journey away from Alton Towers.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Hope Cottage

This tranquil location offers three reasonably sized bedrooms and a picture-esque garden and patio. It also allows up to two pets - so long as they're well behaved!

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Peak District
Next Page
Page 1 of 2