Research has revealed the Peak District as one of the ‘most Instagrammable’ hotspots in the country.

InsureMy, caravan insurance experts, analysed hashtags on the social media platform to try and establish the most popular tourist attractions in Britain.

Perhaps unsurprisingly two of the top five destinations are in London – Big Ben and the London Eye – with nearly eight million Instagram posts featuring the two iconic landmarks.

But not far behind is the Peak District in fifth place with 2.1million posts on the app – 300,000 behind the Cotswolds.

Stealing top spot, however, with nearly five million posts is the Lake District.

An InsureMy spokesperson said: “With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many people are choosing to forego a trip abroad and stay in Britain.

"The Lake District and Peak District are great spots for hikers and campers.”

Here are some great images showing just why we’re so lucky to have the Peak District on our doorstep...

1 . Solomon’s Temple Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321 Photo Sales

2 . Peak Cavern Peak Cavern, colloquially known as the "Devil's Arse" is one of the country's most well known caves. The name was changed to Peak Cavern during the late 1800s, as to not offend a visiting Queen Victoria. Notably, it boasts the single largest cave entrance in Britain. Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Kinder Downfall It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573 Photo Sales