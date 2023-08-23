Here's why the Peak District has been named one of the most Instagrammable tourist hotspots
InsureMy, caravan insurance experts, analysed hashtags on the social media platform to try and establish the most popular tourist attractions in Britain.
Perhaps unsurprisingly two of the top five destinations are in London – Big Ben and the London Eye – with nearly eight million Instagram posts featuring the two iconic landmarks.
But not far behind is the Peak District in fifth place with 2.1million posts on the app – 300,000 behind the Cotswolds.
Stealing top spot, however, with nearly five million posts is the Lake District.
An InsureMy spokesperson said: “With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many people are choosing to forego a trip abroad and stay in Britain.
"The Lake District and Peak District are great spots for hikers and campers.”
Here are some great images showing just why we’re so lucky to have the Peak District on our doorstep...