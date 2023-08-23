News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Here's why the Peak District has been named one of the most Instagrammable tourist hotspots

Research has revealed the Peak District as one of the ‘most Instagrammable’ hotspots in the country.
By Oliver McManus
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:33 BST

InsureMy, caravan insurance experts, analysed hashtags on the social media platform to try and establish the most popular tourist attractions in Britain.

Perhaps unsurprisingly two of the top five destinations are in London – Big Ben and the London Eye – with nearly eight million Instagram posts featuring the two iconic landmarks.

But not far behind is the Peak District in fifth place with 2.1million posts on the app – 300,000 behind the Cotswolds.

Stealing top spot, however, with nearly five million posts is the Lake District.

An InsureMy spokesperson said: “With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many people are choosing to forego a trip abroad and stay in Britain.

"The Lake District and Peak District are great spots for hikers and campers.”

Here are some great images showing just why we’re so lucky to have the Peak District on our doorstep...

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

1. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
Peak Cavern, colloquially known as the "Devil's Arse" is one of the country's most well known caves. The name was changed to Peak Cavern during the late 1800s, as to not offend a visiting Queen Victoria. Notably, it boasts the single largest cave entrance in Britain.

2. Peak Cavern

Peak Cavern, colloquially known as the "Devil's Arse" is one of the country's most well known caves. The name was changed to Peak Cavern during the late 1800s, as to not offend a visiting Queen Victoria. Notably, it boasts the single largest cave entrance in Britain. Photo: -

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here.

4. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictInstagrammableLake DistrictBritainInstagramLondonLondon Eye