Ben and Sam Lamb in front of one of the pods at Lambs Glamping, Moorhay Farm, Wigley, Old Brampton.

Brothers Ben and Sam Lamb tapped into this flourishing market by launching their business, Lambs Glamping at Moorhay Farm, Wigley, Old Brampton a year ago. Sam, 27, who is two years younger than Ben, said: “We started off as builders and always loved camping and creating new things to high standards. We made and ran a campsite for five years. When the lockdown happened we had a long think about everything we wanted to do and we had always wanted to do pods, so we took a risk and built three pods on our campsite and turned it into a glamping site.

"We have three pods each with their own private hot tub (either electric or a wood-fired hot tub). Our most popular time is summer although we do well in winter due to them being centrally heated.”Lambs Glamping offers hot tub stays from £90 per night (based on a four week-night stay) during winter. For more details, visit www.lambsglamping.co.uk.

Award-winning self-catering business Hoe Grange Holidays at Brassington offers the perfect romantic hideaway in the spectacular hills between Bakewell and Ashbourne. The farm’s two glamping pods are stylish mini log cabins for two adults, kitted out with king-sized sofa beds and each fitted with a kitchenette, luxury shower room and toilet. Guests can book short breaks of two or more nights glamping, starting any day of the week except Sundays. Go to www.hoegrangeholidays.co.uk, email: [email protected] or call 01629 709353.

Cosy up in a hand-built spruce pod and private hot tub surrounded by flowers and shrubs at Knotlow Farm, Flagg, near Buxton. Cook your way to your partner’s heart by rustling up a romantic meal in the kitchenette or outside on a gas barbecue. There are shared campsite toilets, shower and pot-washing facilities. Bookings start at £100 per night (minimum two-night stay). Go to www.knotlowfarm.co.uk

The Squirrel pod and private wood-fired hot tub at Lambs Glamping, Moorhay Farm, Wigley.

So inviting....Skylark pod at Hoe Grange farm in Brassington, near Matlock.