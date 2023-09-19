20 great campsites for autumn adventures in the Peak District and Derbyshire
Booking platform Campsites.co.uk says the national park and surrounding parts of Derbyshire are the third most popular destination for camping, glamping and caravan touring this season, with only the Lake District and Cornwall attracting more interest.
Martin Smith, founder of the website which boasts more than 10million users each year, said: “These popular autumn destinations are renowned for their natural beauty, attractions, and opportunities for outdoor adventures.”
If your memories of camping include rough nights on bumpy ground, cold showers and lukewarm tinned beans, you may be surprised what the sector has to offer now, with lots locations offering options such as deluxe pre-pitched tents, wooden pods and cabins with comfy beds and modern bathroom facilities.
Here is a rundown of the best-rated Peak District camping destinations, based on Campsites.co.uk user reviews.