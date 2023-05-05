17 photos that show why the Peak District is the fastest-growing staycation hotspot
The Peak District has been revealed as the fastest-growing UK region for staycation bookings this summer, according to Sykes Holiday Cottages.
Bookings to the holiday let rental agency’s holiday homes in the region are up 102% year-on-year for the summer, with the most popular locations for family bookings including Bakewell, Buxton, and Matlock.
Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Local economies, including those in and around the Peak District, can expect to enjoy a boost from holidaymakers this summer, with Brits choosing staycations over foreign holidays due to their affordability and the ease of travelling within the UK.
“From the stunning Chatsworth House to the hundreds of walking routes throughout the National Park, there is so much to keep holidaymakers occupied in and around the Peak District.”
And, as pictured below, with such stunning places to visit in and around the Peak District it is no surprise!