News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are some of the most popular hotels in the Peak District.

16 of the best hotels in Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to stay across the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:56pm

The Peak District is full of brilliant places to stay – with hotels and country inns to be found in every corner of the National Park.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s break, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 16 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.

All data was taken from Google and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

This hotel and pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,337 Google reviews. One customer described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Peak DistrictDerbyshireGoogleNational Park