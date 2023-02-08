These are some of the most popular places to stay across the Peak District.
The Peak District is full of brilliant places to stay – with hotels and country inns to be found in every corner of the National Park.
Whether you’re looking for a romantic Valentine’s break, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 16 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.
All data was taken from Google and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton
This hotel and pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,337 Google reviews. One customer described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.”
Photo: Google
2. The George, Hathersage
The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”
Photo: Google
3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope
This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”
Photo: Google
4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow
The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”
Photo: Google