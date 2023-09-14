It is part of Chesterfield life, a part of what makes the town what it is. Each stall different from the last, each stall a rummage of finds for kooky and curious, for bargain and ‘bloody hell, I haven’t seen one of these in years’.

But, to get to the root of what makes it truly special, there is only one route to take: let’s go and ask the traders, the very people that know through standing countless Thursdays on the market. Watch as we ask a simple question to each: Why go to Chesterfield Flea Market?