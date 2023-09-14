News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Why go to Chesterfield Flea Market? Let’s ask the traders…

Chesterfield Flea Market is a precious thing. Brimful of character, in both people and rummaged discoveries, it is always an experience.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is part of Chesterfield life, a part of what makes the town what it is. Each stall different from the last, each stall a rummage of finds for kooky and curious, for bargain and ‘bloody hell, I haven’t seen one of these in years’.

But, to get to the root of what makes it truly special, there is only one route to take: let’s go and ask the traders, the very people that know through standing countless Thursdays on the market. Watch as we ask a simple question to each: Why go to Chesterfield Flea Market?