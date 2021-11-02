When is this year's Black Friday? Black Friday 2021 in Chesterfield

2021’s iteration of Black Friday is almost here. It’s expected to be much more hectic than the last, which came during the government enforced lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Black Friday in 2020 was geared to suit online shoppers instead.

This year, Black Friday will take place on November 26th. So far, a myriad of brands have stated their intent of taking part in Black Friday by putting on sales. Among some of the biggest names holding a sale for Black Friday are GAP, Adidas and Apple.

Many of these retailers have a shop somewhere in Chesterfield – so you’ll be able to take advantage of the discount (as long you get there early enough!).

Meanwhile, online retailers will be hoping to capitalise on the embers of the lockdown, with some people still feeling uncomfortable in large crowds. As such, a sizeable amount of shoppers will instead look to get their holiday haul on the internet.

Due to this, online-based outlets such as Amazon, eBay and Ebuyer will also be looking to capitalise on Black Friday fever.

If you’re planning on heading out for this year’s Black Friday, be sure to act responsibly and take care – especially with the still-present threat of COVID-19, which thrives in congested crowds of people.