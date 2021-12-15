When are the shops open on New Year's Eve? New Year's Day and NYE supermarket opening times in Chesterfield
Need some New Year party refreshments? We’ve got you covered.
If you’re planning on heading to the shops during the new year festivities, it’s always a good idea to check their opening times. Many supermarkets tend to change their hours during this time, usually closing earlier than normal.
Here’s the opening and closing times for the biggest shops in Chesterfield. As of right now, Morrisons have yet to disclose their open hours for the new year period.
Asda – 358 Sheffield Road, S41 8JZ.
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 10am – 5pm
Sainsbury’s – Rother Way, S41 0UB.
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 8am – 8pm.
Tesco Extra – Lockoford Lane, S41 7JB
New Year’s Eve: 6am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 8am – 6pm
Lidl – 219 Chatsworth Road, S40 2BA.
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Aldi: Lockoford Road, S41 7EW.
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed