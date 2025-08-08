We asked our readers for their favourite shops to visit in Chesterfield and there was a clear winner

Chesterfield’s high street may not be perfect, but the town is still home to a number of great shops – whether you’re looking for major high street retailers or a range of independent stores.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite shops across the town, and one store stood out among the rest as the most popular among those who responded.

The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

1 . Favourite places to shop Our readers have chosen their favourite places to shop in Chesterfield.

2 . Eclectic Delights of Serendipity Eclectic Delights of Serendipity was, according to the readers who responded, ranked as the most popular shop in Chesterfield.

3 . R P Davidson Cheese Factor, Market Hall, Chesterfield The Cheese Factor comes in at joint-second place in this list of our readers' favourite shops.

4 . Curious Goods Curious Goods was joint-second among the most popular shops recommended by our readers.