We asked our readers for their favourite shops to visit in Chesterfield and there was a clear winner

Chesterfield’s high street may not be perfect, but the town is still home to a number of great shops – whether you’re looking for major high street retailers or a range of independent stores.
We asked our readers to choose their favourite shops across the town, and one store stood out among the rest as the most popular among those who responded.
The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?
1. Favourite places to shop
Our readers have chosen their favourite places to shop in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Eclectic Delights of Serendipity
Eclectic Delights of Serendipity was, according to the readers who responded, ranked as the most popular shop in Chesterfield. Photo: Google
3. R P Davidson Cheese Factor, Market Hall, Chesterfield
The Cheese Factor comes in at joint-second place in this list of our readers’ favourite shops. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Curious Goods
Curious Goods was joint-second among the most popular shops recommended by our readers. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.