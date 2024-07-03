Max Whitlock, Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic Champion.

New research reveals that despite a jam-packed sporting summer on our screens, the reality amongst local sporting communities is not so stellar.

While almost a third (31%) of Brits are part of a local sports club or team, over a quarter (30%) feel there aren’t enough coaches or leaders to cope with the numbers wanting to join clubs, and 2 in 5 (41%) say more funding is desperately needed for their local group to operate successfully.

Major sporting events such as the Olympics and Euros typically inspire the nation to get up off the sofa and participate in sport or leisure activities, but the research reveals that for 1 in 3 (30%), their local club has been forced to shut down in recent years; highlighting a real gap of sporting opportunities for local communities.

Team GB.

And it’s not just about getting in shape as the study suggests that despite the obvious physical benefits of joining a local sports group, three-quarters of people (79%) believe it benefits people's mental health too.

So, to help local sports groups get back on track, Aldi is launching a Sports Bursary with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to provide much-needed coaching and funding to local teams, schools and clubs up and down the country.

Ten winning sports groups will be selected by Aldi and Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes to receive the unique Sports Bursary, which includes a ‘money can’t buy’ coaching session at their club, led by a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete to inspire the next generation of athletes. To top it off, they will receive a cash prize of £1,500 to buy bespoke equipment and facilities, and Aldi vouchers, which can be used to purchase products, and supplies including sports equipment from its Specialbuys range.

Aldi’s Sports Bursary is open now until 27th July. To apply on behalf of a team, club or school, simply send an email to [email protected] outlining your name, age, where your group is located, size of the group, and any social media handles.

Entrants should also outline why their group, club or school would benefit from the prize. Further details and terms and conditions can be found on the Aldi Sports Bursary web page.

Max Whitlock, Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic Champion, said: “I am honoured to be spearheading the Aldi Sports Bursary initiative to get the necessary funding and joy back into local sports clubs and schools. I know how much I valued my time spent at my local sports club in Hemel Hempstead when I was younger, and how having a positive space available to me really helped not only my physical wellbeing but my mental health too.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “By launching the Aldi Sports Bursary we can guarantee multiple community sports clubs and schools are supported with funding and equipment that they so desperately need and deserve. Not to mention the fantastic opportunity to have a coaching session with an Olympic athlete! We hope that with the right products and coaching, we’re supporting the growth of our future Team GB and ParalympicGB athletes.”

How to enter:

To enter the competition, you must be at least 18 years old and send an email to: [email protected], including:

your name

age (person entering must be over 18)

name of group leader

number of people in the group

your position and role in the group

location of the group

how long the group has been running for

website URL (if applicable)

social handles (if applicable)

200 words detailing why your group will benefit from the prize