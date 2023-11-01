Tesco unveils Christmas sandwich range with new fun festive flavours and twists on favourite fillings

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as Tesco has unveiled its ever-popular Christmas sandwich range.

Already launched, this year’s offering includes tasty new additions such as the Tesco Finest Spiced Duck & Pomegranate Chutney Wrap, as well as much-loved classics like the

Tesco Yule Hog Wrap and Tesco Turkey and Trimmings Sandwich.

What’s more, all Tesco festive sandwiches are included in the £3.40 Tesco Meal Deal with Finest options available in the £5 Tesco Premium Meal Deal. to help shoppers on the go get their Christmas sandwich hit. All sandwiches, wraps and subs can also be purchased individually.

The Christmas range is out now.

Tesco Finest Pigs Under Blanket Sandwich

[£3.75], which puts the nation’s favourite trimming at the heart of weekday lunches. It features pork sausages wrapped in sweet maple-cured bacon, sage and onion stuffing, mayonnaise, and a vibrant cranberry relish–

all housed between sage and cranberry farmhouse bread.

Those who love traditional flavours but prefer a sub-style sandwich will enjoy the new Tesco Festive Chicken, Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce Sub [£2.85].

Bursting with flavour, it also blends chicken breast with sage & onion stuffing, but with the addition of traditional, tart cranberry sauce.

For those can’t decide, the new Tesco Festive Duo - Pigs Under Blanket and Chicken, Bacon & Stuffing Sandwich [£3.00] is the perfect option, including one pigs in blanket sandwich and one chicken.

What’s more, for those with dietary requirements, there is the new Tesco Gluten Free Chicken, Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce Sandwich [£3.00] which delivers all the flavour without the gluten.

The Christmas wraps range at Tesco has also grown this year.

Sarah Bryer, Food to Go Product Development Manager at Tesco, said: “In recent years, Christmas sandwiches have become as much of a tradition as turkey with all of the trimmings. We know that people anticipate them landing on shelf and getting their first taste of festive flavours in one delicious bite.

“This year shoppers will see some firm favourites, like the Tesco Brie & Cranberry Sandwich, back on shelf, as well as new innovations.

We’ve increased the number of hand wrapped tortillas across the Tesco, Finest and Plant Chef ranges, and they’re bursting with mouth-watering fillings from classics British Christmas fare to internationally inspired delights. We can’t wait to see what people

think.”

Those who enjoy international flavours will love the new Tesco Finest Spiced Duck & Pomegranate Chutney Wrap [£3.75]. Spiced British duck is layered with festive-spiced

braised red cabbage topped with tangy pomegranate chutney and lettuce and encased in a soft seeded tortilla wrap.

The Tesco Chicken, Bacon & Stuffing Wrap [£2.85] is bound to be a firm favourite for many, with layers of succulent chicken breast and bacon, plus

sage and onion stuffing and cranberry sauce, enveloped in a soft white tortilla wrap.

Shoppers looking for a plant based alternative can enjoy the Tesco Plant Chef Spiced Butternut Squash & Chestnut Wrap [£2.85]. It features roasted butternut squash

and chestnuts and festive-spiced braised red cabbage, topped with spinach and plant based rosemary mayonnaise inside a flavourful turmeric wrap.

Many Christmas classics are also back by popular demand this year and are guaranteed to light up festive lunchtimes whether at home or al desko. These include the

Tesco Yule Hog Wrap [£2.85]. It features pulled pork in a hickory style marinade, rosemary and turkey gravy mayonnaise, Kentish cider apple sauce, sage & onion

stuffing, and fried onions; all nestled in a soft, plain tortilla wrap.

Sure to be a crowd-pleaser once again is the Tesco Turkey & Trimmings Sandwich [£3.00], featuring traditional turkey breast, sausage, sage & onion stuffing, and sweet cured bacon. It’s topped with mayonnaise and cranberry sauce and encased in malted bread.

