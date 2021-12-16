Supermarket opening and closing hours for New Year's Day and NYE in the Peak District

Fancy a trip to the shop during the New Year festivities?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 1:41 pm
If you need to do some shopping around the New Year celebrations, naturally, you’ll want to go when they’re open! To make sure you don’t turn up to a closed store, we’ve listed the opening and closing times of all the biggest shops in the Peak District during December 31st and January 1st. All times are subject to change.

Waitrose – Station Road Spring Garden Centre 33, Buxton, SK17 6DP.

New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Aldi – Ashford Road, Bakewell, DE45 1GL.

New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Sainsbury’s - Cawdor Way, Matlock, DE4 3SP.

New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 8am – 8pm

Iceland – 88 Spring Gardens, Buxton, SK17 6BZ.

New Year’s Eve: 9am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Tesco – Bridgemont, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7PB.

New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

