Supermarket opening and closing hours for New Year's Day and NYE in the Peak District
Fancy a trip to the shop during the New Year festivities?
If you need to do some shopping around the New Year celebrations, naturally, you’ll want to go when they’re open! To make sure you don’t turn up to a closed store, we’ve listed the opening and closing times of all the biggest shops in the Peak District during December 31st and January 1st. All times are subject to change.
Waitrose – Station Road Spring Garden Centre 33, Buxton, SK17 6DP.
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Aldi – Ashford Road, Bakewell, DE45 1GL.
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Sainsbury’s - Cawdor Way, Matlock, DE4 3SP.
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 8am – 8pm
Iceland – 88 Spring Gardens, Buxton, SK17 6BZ.
New Year’s Eve: 9am – 5pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Tesco – Bridgemont, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7PB.
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: Closed