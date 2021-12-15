Supermarket opening and closing hours for Christmas Eve, Xmas Day and Boxing Day in the Peak District
Need to do some last minute Christmas shopping? Fear not!
Here’s a list of the festive opening times for all the biggest shops across the Peak District, for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Will you be heading out to the shops this Christmas?
Waitrose – Station Road Spring Garden Centre 33, Buxton, SK17 6DF.
Christmas Eve: 7am – 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Aldi – Ashford Road, Bakewell, DE45 1GL.
Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Sainsbury’s – Cawdor Way, Matlock, DE4 3SP.
Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Morrisons – Bakewell Road, Buxton, SK17 9TB.
Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Iceland – 88 Spring Gardens, Buxton, SK19 6BZ
Christmas Eve: 8am – 5pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Tesco Superstore – Bridgemont, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7PB.
Christmas Eve: 7am – 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed