Supermarket opening and closing hours for Christmas Eve, Xmas Day and Boxing Day in the Peak District

Need to do some last minute Christmas shopping? Fear not!

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:17 pm
Photo Emma Mitchell 18.07.16

Here’s a list of the festive opening times for all the biggest shops across the Peak District, for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Will you be heading out to the shops this Christmas?

Waitrose – Station Road Spring Garden Centre 33, Buxton, SK17 6DF.

Christmas Eve: 7am – 7pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Aldi – Ashford Road, Bakewell, DE45 1GL.

Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Sainsbury’s – Cawdor Way, Matlock, DE4 3SP.

Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Morrisons – Bakewell Road, Buxton, SK17 9TB.

Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Iceland – 88 Spring Gardens, Buxton, SK19 6BZ

Christmas Eve: 8am – 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Tesco Superstore – Bridgemont, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7PB.

Christmas Eve: 7am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Peak DistrictBuxtonStation RoadBakewellAldi