S&ERS Printed Aluminium Jewellery cuff (photo: Sarah Sanders)

The annual display offers an inspired alternative to the high street and is open until December 24. Visitors can browse work from more than 40 artists, designers and craftspeople at a range of prices including some produced in Derbyshire.

Amongst the wide range of collections on offer is jewellery by Daisy-Lee Overton and Beth Pegler, ceramics from Rebecca Brown and Claire Allam and woodwork from Becca Hopkinson. Handmade for Christmas also features glassware by Debra Burrell and Kate Park, and textiles and accessories by Ruth Rogers, Laura Rosenzweig, Monica Gabb and many more.

This year’s show continues to shine a spotlight on Sheffield’s own talented maker community, including ceramicist, Alison Wren and jeweller, Laura Holland.

Alison Wren makes wheel-thrown ceramics from her garden studio on the outskirts of Sheffield. She creates decorative and functional stoneware in simple, elegant forms, including vases, bowls and small batches of tableware. She says: “It’s great to be part of Handmade for Christmas – there’s always such a fantastic array of craftsmanship on display, and I’m thrilled to be involved. It’s brilliant to be able to sell my work locally and support the city’s museums and galleries. I’m really looking forward to visiting!”

Laura Holland is a jewellery designer based in Sheffield who carefully crafts each piece by hand. She works with sterling silver and is inspired by a love of delicate charms and mixing metal colours with the aim of creating beautifully personalised and timeless everyday jewellery. Laura said: I’m really proud to be involved in Handmade for Christmas – Sheffield is an important part of my business identity and so it’s brilliant to be selling my work locally at the Millennium Gallery. Shopping in-person offers a different experience to browsing online especially shopping for jewellery. I’ve really enjoyed visiting the gallery to see my work on display amongst the work of lots of other fantastic local makers.”

As well as supporting local creative talent, every purchase in Handmade for Christmas raises vital funds which help keep Sheffield’s museums and galleries free and open for everyone to enjoy all year round.

Kim Streets, chief executive at Sheffield Museums said: “Handmade for Christmas is a real celebration of the region’s creative community and a chance to buy a truly special gift this festive season. Every purchase supports independent makers, and also raises vital funds that support our work as a charity across the museums and galleries.”

Alongside Handmade for Christmas itself, there’s also an opportunity to meet some of the makers behind the work on offer as part of Meet the Maker sessions – see sheffieldmuseums.org.uk for more information.

