The Derbyshire Times and Destination Chesterfield have teamed up to bring you some gift ideas from Chesterfield’s favourite independent businesses to spark your imagination and get you inspired for Father’s Day, on Sunday 20 June.
Show your love for Chesterfield this Father’s Day by venturing onto Chesterfield’s high street to find a gift as unique as your father figure.
1. Tallbird Records, Soresby Street
For the music lover, what better way to experience nostalgia than with a classic piece of vinyl? There’s a whole range of music available at Tallbird Records and the approachable, knowledgeable team are always happy to help. Purchase instore or online at www.tallbirdrecords.co.uk
Price: Tallbird Gift Vouchers – £5.00, £10.00 or £20.00
2. The Goldsmith Clinic, Lordsmill Street
These brand new Obagi Men skincare kits will make a great gift for Father’s Day. Onyx is packed with Vitamin C and the Carbon kit includes CLENZIderm Foaming Cleanser and Deluxe Mini Daily Hydro Drops. Each kit comes with a protocol card and Obagi wash bag. Price: from £144.00
3. RP Davidson Cheese Factor, Market Hall
For a foodie dad, how about a selection of delicious cheese from The Cheese Factor and accompanied with local chutney and beets? Purchase instore or online www.cheese-factor.myshopify.com Price: Small cheese board (4 cheeses) – £8.00. Medium cheese board (6 cheeses) – £12.00. Large cheese board (8 cheeses) – £16.00. Something Different Cheese Board (8 cheeses) – £16.00. Individual cheese wedge (70+ products available) – from £1.80
4. Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Visit Ringwood Hall for a special Father’s Day Sunday lunch in the Coach House Restaurant or, weather permitting, out on the terrace. With a choice of several roast meats and vegetarian options also available, there’s something to suit everyone and, if you’d rather dine at home, that’s covered too.
To order call 01246 280077 or order via the City Grab app for delivery. Price: Sunday Lunch from Home – £13.00 per person
