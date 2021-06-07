4. Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Visit Ringwood Hall for a special Father’s Day Sunday lunch in the Coach House Restaurant or, weather permitting, out on the terrace. With a choice of several roast meats and vegetarian options also available, there’s something to suit everyone and, if you’d rather dine at home, that’s covered too. To order call 01246 280077 or order via the City Grab app for delivery. Price: Sunday Lunch from Home – £13.00 per person

Photo: Submitted