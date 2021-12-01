Shoppers in Chesterfield can get three party food items for £5 from Iceland outlets

A selection of the fare available under Iceland's three party food items for £5 offer (photo: Powerhouse)

The range includes both chilled and frozen favourites, including chicken bites, sausage rolls, ice cream bites and mini desserts. All items will be on offer in store and online from December 1, 2021.

Iceland has outlets in Chesterfield on Sheffield Road, Steeplegate and in The Range at Lordsmill Street. The company also has stores in Clay Cross, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston, Heanor and Buxton.

Customers can choose from a range of 29 frozen products, including Spicy Cheese Crispy Nuggets (£2.00, 240g), Cheesy Chicken Fries (£2.00, 320g) and Southern Fried Cauliflower Popcorn (£2.00, 250g), as well as plenty of others.

Products guaranteed to melt the stress of party food preparation are Iceland’s Cheese Deep Dish Pizza (£2.00, 12pk) and Iceland’s Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza (£2.00, 12pk). These cheesy, heart-warming minis are ideal for passing round the room and can be cooked from frozen in just 12 minutes, ensuring guests really won’t have to wait long for a bite of heaven.

For those looking to entertain vegetarian guests, Iceland has a range of meatless products on offer that can be made from frozen in minutes. Iceland’s Brie Bites (£2.00, 14pk) and Mozzarella Sticks (£2.00, 20pk) have a batter and breadcrumb coating, a melt in the mouth centre and are ready from frozen in less than 17 minutes. Also on offer are Iceland Vegetable Spring Rolls (£2.00, 28pk), Iceland Southern Fried Cauli Popcorn (£2.00, 250g) and Iceland Vegetable Samosas (£2.00, 32pk) – ideal to be stacked up and enjoyed.

Treat sweet-toothed guests to Iceland’s crowd-pleasing desserts. With Mini Eclairs (£2.00, 20pk), Mini Cheesecakes (£2.00, 12pk) and Mini Ice Cream Bites (£2.00, 20pk) all on offer, guests are guaranteed to be back for more – the treats may be mini, but they have maximum flavour.

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of thousands of Christmas partties in 2020, shoppers looking to go big this year can do so without worrying about a hefty bill to match. Load upyour basket with a wide range of fresh chicken sides. On offer for three for £5 are Iceland Chicken Chunks (£2.00) Iceland Salt & Chilli Chicken Wings (£2.00, 370g), Iceland Piri Piri Chicken Wings (£2.00), Iceland Chicken Tikka Thighs (£2.00, 420g), Iceland Roasted Chicken Drumsticks (£2.00, 420g) and Iceland Roasted Chicken Thighs (£2.00, 420g), and many more.

Impress your guests by stocking up on the Deli Speciale range of sharing food that can be popped in the centre of the table for everyone to tuck in. From olives, including Del Speciale Chilli & Garlic Olives (£2.00) and Feta & Tomato Olives (£2.00), to sharing platters including Del Speciale Italian Platter (£2.00) and Deli Speciale Smoky Salami Selection (£2.00), Iceland really does have it all - for a fraction of the original price!