Score a free shop: Aldi set to reimburse footy fans in Derbyshire if they miss an England goal

Ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament kicking off this week, Aldi will reimburse unlucky footy fans in Derbyshire who miss an England goal while shopping in store.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is encouraging shoppers in Derbyshire to support the women’s teams and enjoy the games, so any unfortunate shoppers who miss a Lioness or Dragon scoring while paying for an Aldi shop can get up to £100 back in Aldi vouchers throughout the tournament.

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK said: “We're backing the Lionesses and the Dragons all the way this summer and we want to make sure our shoppers enjoy the games too.

“We’ve got a wide range of products in store to help people celebrate across the country and for anyone shopping with us while the action’s unfolding – whether they’ve popped out to top up on match-day snacks or are watching along on-the-go – we’re giving Aldi shoppers another reason to cheer when one of our home nations scores this summer!”

Shoppers who are checking out when England hit the back of the net in any match throughout the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament can send a picture of their receipt to [email protected]. Aldi will reimburse the value of the shop up to £100 in Aldi vouchers for the first two entrants per goal. The time shown on the receipt needs to be during the same minute that a Lioness scores a goal for England.

The supermarket has a wide range of food and drink to help shoppers enjoy the tournament together and cheer on the squads – from its popular Specially Selected Chilled Mozzarella & Tomato Pizza (£3.99, 490g) and Sainte Etienne Premium Lager (£3.49, 4 x 440ml) to its Snackrite Deltas Tortilla Chips (89p, 200g) and Snackrite Stackz (£1.35, 150-165g).

Customers can check all the England and Wales women’s goal times by https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/business-news/score-a-free-shop-aldi-set-to-reimburse-footy-fans-if-they-miss-a-home-nations-goal/

For full terms and conditions, visit https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-they-score-you-score-the-competition/