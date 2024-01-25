Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pop-up shop, located in the shopping centre across from Poundland, is set to sell more than 30 varieties of seed potatoes, as well as onions, shallots, garlic, peas, beans, and green manure, to encourage people to grow their own food produce rather than buying from stores.

The money raised by the pre-orders and sales on the day will go towards funding Transition Chesterfield, allowing them to continue running their projects and helping people in the area become more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair Meikle, one of the Potato Day organisers, is very much looking forward to the day.

Previous years potato Day events have proven very popular.

He said: “It’s a good community event, and it raises money so that Transition can pay for their annual insurance so that we can run other events throughout the year.

“It helps keep Transition going for another year, and presumably we’re helping lots of people grow their own vegetables.”

Prior to the event, Transition Chesterfield set up an online ordering system. Orders made via this service are picked up from the shop on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, a record 250 orders were made, amounting to around 9000 seed potatoes sold via orders alone. An extra 3000 will be available to buy on the day.

The shop is set to be open between 9.30am and 1.00pm on January 27.