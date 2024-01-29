Just over 11,000 seed potatoes, as well as around 100 kilograms of onions, shallots, beans and other vegetables were sold on the day.

Event organiser, Alastair Meikle described the event as the most successful potato day event the organisation has run to date and said that “everybody was very happy”.

Alastair believed that the shop helped to raise awareness of the work that transition Chesterfield does.

The organiser said: “We had a Transition Chesterfield information store outside the door as well. Lots of people were talking there and signing up to get on to the email list. So yes it was all very happy.”

The organisers also set up a seed swap area where people could bring there own surplus seeds to swap them for others.

Prior to the event, Transition Chesterfield set up an online ordering system which saw a record 250 orders being made. Orders made via this service were picked up from the shop on the same day.

The money raised by the pre-orders and sales on the day will go towards funding Transition Chesterfield, allowing them to continue running their projects and helping people in the area become more sustainable.

Alastair said: “It’s a good community event, and it raises money so that Transition can pay for their annual insurance so that we can run other events throughout the year. “It helps keep Transition going for another year, and presumably we’re helping lots of people grow their own vegetables.”

