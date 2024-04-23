Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Critical Hit will open its doors on Knifesmithgate at 9.00am on May 11 – replacing the former Meet Your Miracle pregnancy scan studio which has since moved to the Glass Yard.

The Critical Hit Chesterfield Facebook page describes the shop as a “pop culture collectibles store, where we bring the comic-con experience to Chesterfield.”

Customers will be able to buy, sell and trade Funko Pops, video games and trading cards at the store.

The new store will open on Knifesmithgate in Chesterfield town centre next month.

Critical Hit will be organising giveaways for customers who visit the store on launch day, as well as guest signing from Willie Coppen – who appeared as an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.