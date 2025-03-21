New LUKE 1977 store set to open in Derbion this April

Derbion has revealed that British menswear brand, LUKE 1977, is set to open a brand-new store at the centre in April.

The new 1200 sq ft store, which is set to open on Level 2 next month, will feature LUKE 1977’s extensive menswear collections across clothing, footwear and accessories. From casual leisurewear to statement pieces, the new store promises to offer something for every style-conscious shopper when it opens.

Founded in 2001 by Luke Roper, a designer from the Midlands, LUKE 1977 has become known for its unique mix of streetwear and sharp tailoring. Recognised for its iconic lion crest, LUKE 1977 offers a fresh take on classic British fashion and has quickly gained a loyal following among fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, musicians and athletes.

Work on LUKE 1977’s new space at Derbion is already underway, with the doors to the store set to open in the next few weeks.

LUKE 1977 will join Derbion’s ever-growing collection of menswear brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Boss and Castore, as well as the list of new arrivals, such as Victoria’s Secret, which is set to open at the centre later this year.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, commented: “We’re thrilled to be enhancing our menswear offering with the arrival of LUKE 1977, as we are continually committed to adding new and exciting brands to our line-up for our visitors.

“LUKE 1977 is a fantastic, much-loved brand, and we are confident the new store at Derbion will be a real draw for shoppers across the region when it opens next month.”

Luke Enston, Head of Retail at Luke 1977, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our 16th LUKE 1977 store in Derbion. This new location offers the perfect opportunity to experience our latest collection firsthand, feel the quality of our newest fabric innovations, and explore exclusive in-store pieces.

“At LUKE 1977, we’re committed to quality, innovation, and cutting-edge design, and this store brings the full brand experience to you. We can’t wait to welcome you in!”

For more information on Derbion, visit www.derbion.com, and for further details on LUKE 1977, head to www.luke1977.com.