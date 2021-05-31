New designer menswear store opens at Meadowhall

SD Home of Menswear by Suit Direct is located in Lower Park Lane at the Sheffield shopping centre.

It originally opened for eight weeks last year before being closed during the national lockdown.

SD already has a number of stores around the UK, including in Milton Keynes, Leicester, Reading, Southampton, Birmingham, Gateshead and Cork, with eight more openings planned this year.

SD Home of Menswear by Suit Direct has opened a new store at Meadowhall

It sells suits, accessories and casualwear from brands including Ted Baker, Selected Homme, Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, Jack and Jones, Racing Green, Limehaus, Gibson London and Jeff Banks.

As well as top-end suits, it also offers what it describes as ‘affordable tailoring for the everyday man’, including suits for workwear, proms and job interviews.

Mark Cotter, CEO of SD Home of Menswear by Suits Direct, said: “We’re delighted to be re-opening our new Sheffield SD store to customers, after we were sadly forced to close the doors just after opening last year. At SD we’re dedicated to dressing men well and making men’s tailoring accessible for all.”

Shops at Meadowhall start to reopen on Monday June 15th. Picture: Chris Etchells

Other new arrivals at Meadowhall since the return of non-essential retail include the designer childrenswear specialist Kids Around, The Independent Sheffield Shop selling some of the best locally made goods, a Bubble Tea café and the Brown & Blond brownie stall.