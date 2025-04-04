LUKE 1977 opens its doors at Derbion
The new store, located on Level 2 in between Sports Direct and M&S, opened at the centre earlier today (Friday 4 April). The space features an extensive selection of the menswear brand’s signature clothing, including shirts, trousers and jackets, as well as footwear and accessories.
Founded in 2001 by Luke Roper, a designer from the Midlands, LUKE 1977 has become known for its unique mix of streetwear and sharp tailoring. The brand offers a fresh take on classic British fashion and has gained a loyal following among fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, musicians and athletes.
Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, commented: “We’re delighted to celebrate the official opening of LUKE 1977’s brand-new store and to welcome the fashion-forward brand to Derbion.
“The exciting new arrival is sure to expand our ever-growing line-up of menswear brands, which also includes names such as Boss, Castore and Tommy Hilfiger, providing shoppers with even more options to stay on top of the latest fashion trends.”
In other Derbion news, this week, the centre has been announced as the car park partner of Vaillant Live, the city’s new live entertainment venue, which will offer venue visitors safe, convenient and affordable parking for performances planned throughout the rest of the year and beyond.
For more information, visit www.derbion.com.