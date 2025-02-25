Local fashion house David Nieper launches biggest collection yet
The family-run company, renowned for its high-quality womenswear, has expanded its range of fabrics and accessories for Spring/Summer 2025, including Italian washed cotton and lightweight linen blends.
David Nieper has also introduced shoes and handbags to complement the collection, alongside elegant Broderie details on outerwear and nightwear.
CEO Christopher Nieper OBE said the collection was designed with sustainability and longevity in mind.
“Fashion should be an investment, not a throwaway purchase. Our customers value quality, and this collection is designed to be worn and loved for years, not just a season.” he said.
All garments are made in the company’s Derbyshire workshops, with a commitment to reducing waste through a just-in-time manufacturing model.
David Nieper’s SS25 collection is available now online and at the David Nieper Shop on Orange Street, Alfreton.