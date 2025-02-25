Local fashion house David Nieper launches biggest collection yet

The Spring Summer collection is David Nieper's largest yet.

One of Derbyshire’s best-known fashion brands, David Nieper, has unveiled its biggest collection to date, featuring almost 200 styles designed and made in Alfreton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-run company, renowned for its high-quality womenswear, has expanded its range of fabrics and accessories for Spring/Summer 2025, including Italian washed cotton and lightweight linen blends.

David Nieper has also introduced shoes and handbags to complement the collection, alongside elegant Broderie details on outerwear and nightwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Christopher Nieper OBE said the collection was designed with sustainability and longevity in mind.

Sand double breasted Italian washed cotton mac.

“Fashion should be an investment, not a throwaway purchase. Our customers value quality, and this collection is designed to be worn and loved for years, not just a season.” he said.

All garments are made in the company’s Derbyshire workshops, with a commitment to reducing waste through a just-in-time manufacturing model.

David Nieper’s SS25 collection is available now online and at the David Nieper Shop on Orange Street, Alfreton.