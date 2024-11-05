A special Christmas shopping night at a north Derbyshire garden centre will raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Dobbies Chesterfield store, which is based at Barlborough Links, will hold its popular late-night shopping experience on Thursday, November 21 from 5pm until 9pm.

From fragrant tree displays, twinkling lights and eye-catching decorations, to the sounds of Christmas music and jingle bells, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and experience. On arrival, guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of fizz.

Local community groups can also apply to take part in the evening’s festivities by decorating their very own faux Christmas tree to be unveiled on the night. Entries are now open for schools, charities and community groups, with a number of stores selecting up to three groups to decorate their tree in time for Christmas Shopping Night. Selected groups will be invited to put on a special tree-side performance, with carols, readings and songs. The decorated trees will form part of Dobbies’ magical festive displays and remain on show in the store in the run up to Christmas.

Dobbies’ events programme manager Ayesha Nickson said: “Our annual Christmas Shopping Night is a fantastic way to get into the festive spirit, while contributing to a great cause. We have raised more than £1.39million for Teenage Cancer Trust since the start of our partnership. We’re excited to welcome local groups to take part in this year’s celebrations, including the unveiling of the specially decorated Christmas trees. You can also get your Christmas

shopping off to a great start with special offers and gift ideas for all your family.”

Tickets are priced at £1, available at www.dobbies.com and in-store, and all proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising on the night will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.