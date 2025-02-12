JD’s brand-new store opening date and launch plans revealed by Derbion

Derbion has announced that JD’s enhanced store will open tomorrow – and there’s a whole host of exciting giveaways and activities planned for shoppers to celebrate.

JD will be significantly expanding its existing presence at Derbion with its bigger and better store, which is set to open on Thursday, February 13.

Located on Level 2 next Footasylum, the new and improved store will showcase brands including Nike, Adidas, The North Face, Jordan and EA7, and provide customers with an elevated shopping experience.

To mark the grand opening, JD has planned exclusive giveaways, in-store entertainment and exciting activations for visitors across two weekends, including:

Goodie Duffle Bags – the first 100 shoppers to make a purchase on Saturday 15 February will receive a free ‘Goodie Duffle Bag’, jam-packed with exclusive items and Crep Protect products.

– the first 100 shoppers to make a purchase on Saturday 15 February will receive a free ‘Goodie Duffle Bag’, jam-packed with exclusive items and Crep Protect products. Weekend 1 activations (Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 February) – visitors can enjoy a DJ in-store and, by downloading the JD STATUS app, take part in the viral Drop Catch game for the chance to win JD gift cards to spend in-store.

(Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 February) – visitors can enjoy a DJ in-store and, by downloading the JD STATUS app, take part in the viral Drop Catch game for the chance to win JD gift cards to spend in-store. Weekend 2 activations (Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 February) – JD’s DJ will return and Crep Protect brand ambassadors will be offering free trainer cleaning services to customers. In-store games will also be available for shoppers with the JD STATUS app with prizes including trainers and JD gift cards up for grabs.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, commented: “The opening of JD’s new store is an exciting milestone for Derbion, and emphasises our ongoing commitment to evolving and expanding our retail offering.

“We’re confident that JD’s new store will be a popular destination for sports enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike, and look forward to the much-loved brand’s grand opening and launch activities.”

James Air, Director, Head of Group Acquisitions at JD, said: “We’re thrilled to be strengthening our presence at Derbion with a bigger and better store. This exciting, new unit will offer an expanded selection of the latest premium sportswear, fashion, and lifestyle brands, whilst delivering an unbeatable shopping experience for consumers.”

JD’s new store will open at Derbion on Thursday, February 13, with celebrations across two weekends (15 & 16 and 21 & 22 February) planned for visitors.